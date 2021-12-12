Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,192 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,099,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

