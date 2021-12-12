Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises 1.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ opened at $111.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

