Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $455,000 Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

