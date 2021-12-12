Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 398.9% over the last three years.
Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $8.43.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.