Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by 398.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.