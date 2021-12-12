Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of JPI opened at $24.65 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth $473,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

