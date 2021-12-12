Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.70 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of OOMA opened at $19.03 on Friday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $452.91 million, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ooma by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

