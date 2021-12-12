Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $29.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

