$185.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $185.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

