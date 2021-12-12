$185.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $185.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
