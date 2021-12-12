MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $202.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

