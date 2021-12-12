Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.23. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

