Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Broadwind as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 9.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

