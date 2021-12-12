Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $364,469.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $241.60 or 0.00485762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.51 or 0.08067643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.41 or 0.99908594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,045 coins and its circulating supply is 7,170 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CERESUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.