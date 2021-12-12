Conflux Network (CFX) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.95 or 0.08122805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00316747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.48 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00075727 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00399501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00270841 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.