Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Senseonics by 556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Senseonics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

SENS opened at $2.80 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

