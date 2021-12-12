Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,475 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

