Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

