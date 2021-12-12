iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

