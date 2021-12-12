Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 99 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

