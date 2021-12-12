Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $13.37 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHE opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

