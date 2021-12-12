Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.26 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,800 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

