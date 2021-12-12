Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

