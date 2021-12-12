Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $126,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day moving average is $236.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

