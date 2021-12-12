Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 7,667 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

