New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,433 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

