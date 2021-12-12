Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Diageo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $209.93 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

