Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $26.03 million and approximately $16,294.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

