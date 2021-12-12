First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) is Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s 9th Largest Position

Triton Wealth Management PLLC decreased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up 2.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.