Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.