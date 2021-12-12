Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

