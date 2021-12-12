Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.