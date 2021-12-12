Analysts Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $20.00

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $500.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Veru by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veru by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

