Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

LESL stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

