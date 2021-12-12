Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,700 Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.99 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.