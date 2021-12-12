Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

