Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

