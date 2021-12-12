DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031919 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019972 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.