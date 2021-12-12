H&R Block (HRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

