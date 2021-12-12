Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,455 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

