Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 136 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

