Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.