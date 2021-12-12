Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

