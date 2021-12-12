Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,387,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 190,076 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,942,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.