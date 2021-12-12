Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $143.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

