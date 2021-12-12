Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carter’s by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,378 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.