Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,145 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.