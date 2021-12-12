Penbrook Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.1% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

