Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.54 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

