Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

