Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $30.08

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

