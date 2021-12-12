Brokerages Set Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $3.33

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $345.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.